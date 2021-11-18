RIMOWA’s Vol 1 Exhibition of Artist-Reimagined Luggage To Be Auctioned for UNICEF-Backed Project

Ten internationally renowned fashion designers lend their signature styles to RIMOWA suitcases and bags for the luxury luggage brand’s Vol 1 exhibition. On view for one day in NYC, all 26 pieces—by the likes of Hood By Air, MA®KET, Pizzaslime, Enfants Riches Déprimés and Pleasures—head to auction online at HBX on 22 November. All proceeds from these wondrous one-off items—some of which are adorned with travel stickers composed entirely of stitches poked into the aluminum shell, others wearing high-design hoodies or googly eyes—go to the UNICEF-funded COVAX Facility project, which aids in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need.

Image by David Graver