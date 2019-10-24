Social Media Campaign Teases Ford’s Forthcoming Mustang-Inspired Electric SUV

Scroll down to see more content

Rumors have surfaced and dissipated on numerous occasions since news of Ford‘s forthcoming Mustang-inspired, all-electric SUV broke. Neither confirming nor denying (or even actively hinting it), Ford quietly waited until today to give us something prior to the vehicle’s global reveal at the LA Auto Show.

Ford has trickled out a grand teaser, one that essentially reveals the SUV’s three most significant lines. Some 10 Instagrammers, each with a similar portrait, is a piece to a larger puzzle and is easily discovered by using the hashtag #ElectricAndUntamed.

Through neon-embellished images, each portrait contributes to the car’s silhouette—which appear as artistic streaks from photo to photo but cleverly share the SUV’s key lines when you assemble the 10 images. The campaign was created by BBDO‘s Detroit office, and photography is by Andrew White and the light graffiti by Peter Medlicott (aka SOLO).

For more details read our upcoming coverage of the announcement at the LA Auto Show.

Images courtesy of Ford