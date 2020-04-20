Studio Gang’s Brooklyn Firehouse + Training Facility

When thinking about architectural advancements in a city, a firehouse might be an unlikely consideration; it’s a utilitarian structure often defined by historic attributes, not innovative ones. That’s part of what makes Studio Gang’s FDNY Rescue Company 2 in Brownsville so compelling. Architect Jeanne Gang designed the beautiful facade (accented with fire-engine-red terra-cotta tiles) and thoughtful, dynamic interiors for the needs of firefighters today: from training to resting and even engaging with the neighborhood. “It’s all about the relationship between the rescue workers and their neighbors,” Gang tellsArchitectural Digest, where you can read about all of the aesthetic and technical aspects.

