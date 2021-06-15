Tarkett’s Nature-Inspired Premium Vinyl Floor Tiles + Planks

French flooring brand Tarkett looked to nature for the 100 finishes available on the vinyl tiles and planks within their new iD Inspiration collection, which includes iterations ranging from a vintage zinc pattern in a silver colorway to Scandinavian oak in medium beige and classic terrazzo in terracotta. To achieve a feeling of authenticity, the innovative luxury brand digitally printed directly from scans of real wood and stone, harnessing “natural grains, textures and imperfections,” according to Dezeen. Further, no repetition can be found within any 12 square meter of flooring. This vinyl has been designed to sustain moderate to high footfall and resist scratches and stains. Read more at Dezeen.

Image courtesy of Tarkett