The “hid-den” Multifunctional Home-Office Concept

hid-den, a concept project by Sidegiggle, is “an exploration of the mini-den, a private space for focus and creativity.” The modular system can work in “BookcaseMode,” which features three movable bookshelves, or in “DenMode” which uses the bookcases as three of its walls, and a contrasting shelf- and mirror-clad cutout as its door. Inside, the square footage allows for a small desk or a little reading room. Overall, the concept provides a little escape and solace for those living in smaller spaces. Read more at Sidegiggle.

Via sidegiggle.com Posted on