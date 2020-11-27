The Invisible Collection, Duvelleroy + José Lévy’s Fans For HeART Charity Auction

Parisian handheld fan atelier Duvelleroy and artist José Lévy have partnered with The Invisible Collection on the Fans For HeART charity auction to benefit La Fondation des Artistes, a French non-profit that supports artists. The auction, running now through 30 November, features 37 color-forward fans, designed by the likes of Isabel Marant, Pierre Yovanovitch, John Derian, Yinka Ilori, Campbell Rey and more. See all the one-of-a-kind fans and learn more about how the auction came together at The Invisible Collection.

Image courtesy of The Invisible Collection