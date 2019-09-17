COOL HUNTING VIDEO: Bonton Farms is Reviving a South Dallas Community

One of the most special destinations in Dallas, Bonton Farms is more than an agricultural operation. Located in a once-forgotten and much-neglected neighborhood, Bonton Farms cultivates community—and hope—by offering employment opportunities, career mentorship, nutrition and cooking classes, financial education, and even a rent-to-own housing program. It not only provides nourishment in a “food desert,” but has also become a flourishing center for everyone near and far.