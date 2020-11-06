London’s Connaught Bar Claims the Top Spot in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2020 List

Though so many of us are not frequenting bars right now, the annual World’s 50 Best Bars announcements were made digitally this week and London’s prestigious Connaught Bar took the top spot—after years of top 10 finishes. Last year’s number one, NYC’s Dante, slipped to number two. The Clumsies in Athens placed third and Singapore’s Atlas gin bar took the fourth spot. It’s the first time the top four positions were filled by bars in different cities (though five and six are also London spots). Bars from 23 countries made it on the list this year. Although it’s not possible to travel to them, each bar deserves the acclaim it has worked for—and will make a worthy destination when it is safe to visit. Erstwhile, the World’s 50 Best Bars organization helped to raise $1.25 million in recovery funds for the hospitality sector this year. Check out the complete list at World’s 50 Best Bars online.

Image courtesy of the Connaught Bar