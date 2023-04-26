The World’s 50 Best Bars Announces The Debut of a Global “Best Bar Design Award”

To be awarded for the first-time ever at The World’s 50 Best Bars’ ceremony in Singapore this October, a new accolade will shine a spotlight on bar design through the lens of “accessibility, sustainability and appropriateness for its market.” Named the “Bareksten Best Bar Design Award,” the honor will be deliberated upon for the influential international organization by a panel of hospitality experts—including Bethan Ryder, Scott Baird and Alia Akkam. As of 25 April, bars can self-nominate for award consideration (and there’s no restriction on how long the bar has been open). Read more about the achievement at The World’s 50 Best Bars website.

Image courtesy of Paradiso