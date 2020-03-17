Resources for Laid-off Bar + Restaurant Workers

“A slew of programs, grants, and resources—from grassroots efforts to government relief—have begun to take shape” for those let go from bars, restaurants and other hospitality destinations, as Food and Wine reports in a story that will continue to be updated. These include the Restaurant Opportunities Center, Rethink, NYC Hospitality Alliance, The Restaurant Worker’s Community Foundation, Bartender Emergency Assistance Program, and so many more. If you are a member of the workforce that’s been laid-off indefinitely, head to any of those sites or learn about even more options—including many local efforts around the US—at Food and Wine. The same applies if you are interested in or capable of offering support, as many accept donations.

