September Scotch: Malbec-Finished Royal Salute 21 Year Old Polo Estancia Edition

Through our annual September Scotch series, we aim to chronicle noteworthy new additions (that we’ve tasted ourselves) to the ever-expanding and highly competitive whisky world. From a modern “lighthouse” and its limited release liquid to an 80-year-old single malt, this year provided many milestone expressions from Scotland’s distilleries. And one of the most flavorful of them all happens to be the first edition of Royal Salute‘s 21-year-old Polo Estancia—a delectable blend that’s been finished in select premium Malbec barrels as an ode to Argentina and its contributions to the prestigious horseback sport.

Royal Salute has nurtured a relationship with polo for a long time now. This new and nuanced liquid is a natural and ideological extension of that. “The Royal Salute 21 Year Old Polo Estancia is the fourth release within the Polo Collection and it kick-starts a new line of inspiration for the range which pays homage to the incredible locations that polo is played,” Sandy Hyslop, director of blending and inventory at Royal Salute, explains.

Argentina is a nation that’s supported many polo players within estancias (private plots of land that were once farms), and one that’s helped bolster and develop the reputation of the Malbec grape, attributes began to emerge that could transform a story into a scotch. Ultimately, top-tier Malbec wine casks from the high-altitude “boutique terroir” in the Argentine town of Cafayate were selected to tell the tale. They were used to finish a meticulous blend (but not overpower) of 21-year-old Royal Salute spirit.

Though the story may be unlike any other in the scotch whisky category thus far, it wouldn’t matter if the resulting flavor profile wasn’t equally compelling. Fans of Royal Salute will not be disappointed; neither will spirits consumers desirous of something bold and bountiful. Not only does the liquid offer up a nose of tart berries, it also tastes of luscious jam. Baking spice notes (with a pronounced cinnamon inflection) give way to chocolate-covered ginger. The lengthy finish imparts a dry, elegant sweetness.

Hyslop oversaw the creation of Polo Estancia. And although it’s a refined sipper than can be enjoyed neat, or on the rocks, Hyslop encourages consumers to try and number of Polo Estancia cocktails.

This isn’t Royal Salute’s only significant scotch debut this year. In fact, during London Fashion Week this September, the brand released the first whisky in their Couture Collection—a collaborative, collectable line of whiskies that celebrate creativity in fashion. Couture designer Richard Quinn is the first partner, and the 21 Year Old Richard Quinn Edition incorporates 31 malts to craft a lightly floral spirit that alludes to Quinn’s expressive prints of flowery interpretations. It’s another inspired release from a brand full of harmonious ideas.

