The Sustainability Aspects of North Sails’ America’s Cup Capsule Collection

Founded in 1957 by Olympic Gold Medal winner Lowell North, North Sails began as an innovative producer of award-winning competition sails for regattas. In 1989, the brand would launch its first high-performance clothing collection. Today, North Sails continues to dress those on land and at sea. Their recently released AC36 by Prada capsule, designed to honor their partnership with this year’s America’s Cup (the continuation of a relationship that began in 1980), unifies these heritage components—and does so under the banner of sustainability. The handsome collection—with items for all genders—includes layer jackets, windbreakers, soft-shell and midweight jackets, technical shirts, shorts and caps, made solely from recycled materials.

Outside of the capsule, more than 70% of the brand’s jackets utilize recycled materials. Further, Repreve—their proprietary fiber produced from recycled plastic bottles—composes their padding. These material developments represent just one portion of what North Sails refers to as their “sustainable performance” pillar. Their packaging is now plastic-free, and each order comes with a metal straw to promote the replacement of single-use plastic straws. Finally, North Sails contributes 1% of revenue to ocean conservation in partnership with the Ocean Family Foundation. As a brand born on the water, North Sails intends to protect its home.

Images courtesy of North Sails