Aurea Technologies’ Portable Wind Turbine for Campers, Shine

Roughly the size of a one-liter water bottle and weighing three pounds, Shine is a portable wind turbine capable of charging devices or storing energy for campers. Developed by a women-led team within Canada’s Aurea Technologies, the device incorporates a 40-watt turbine (with efficient patent-pending blades) that sends power to a 12,000 mAh internal lithium-ion battery. It can also be pre-charged before heading out. “Shine generates power in wind speeds from eight to 28mph and temperatures between 32 and 104 degrees Fahrenheit,” designboom reports. Read more there about the turbine, which successfully funded on Kickstarter in 2021 and can be now purchased online.

Image courtesy of Shine