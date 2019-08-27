BBC’s Voice Assistant Will Understand Accents

Though the public broadcaster doesn’t plan to release a standalone device, BBC announced a forthcoming competitor to Amazon’s Alexa: Beeb. The assistant will be able to recognize regional accents (British ones first) with greater accuracy. The company plans to ask employees from offices across the UK to engage with the software this week in order to gauge its ability to understand identical languages delivered with slight variation. Once available to the public, Beeb will live on the BBC’s website, their iPlayer app on smart TVs, and as a standalone software for developers interested in employing it in their inventions. Read more at The Guardian.

Via theguardian.com Posted on