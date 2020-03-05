Citroën’s Subscription Car Program Will Not Require a Driver’s License

People in France as young as 14 will be able to drive Citroën’s Ami electric car through a subscription program, without a license. They will have to secure a road safety certificate through a short course that does not require a test. The French automobile manufacturer describes Ami as a “non-conformist object” and the vehicle is classified as a “fully electric quadricycle.” This compact mobility solution—measuring 2.4 meters long by 1.4 meters wide and 1.5 meters tall—maxes out at 28mph, aims to be affordable and offers a range of 43 miles per charge. Upon its European launch, the production car will be available through €19.99 per month rentals or at €0.26 per minute on the Free2Move platform. Read more at Dezeen.

Via dezeen.com Posted on