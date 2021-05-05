Condense Your Daily Pills Into One With 3D Printing

According to a study from researchers at the University of East Anglia, a new 3D-printing technique would allow pharmacies, hospitals and other controlled entities to design and produce customized pills for individual patients. Printed into a one-size-fits-all format, without a case multiple powdered medicines (as long as they are compatible in the human body) could be layered and condensed in a way that some release quickly and others slowly. According to Fast Company, right now in the US “the FDA is working with the National Institute of Standards and Technology to create guidelines for 3D pill printing,” too. Read more about the process and its capabilities at Fast Company.

Image courtesy University of East Anglia