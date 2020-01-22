Inside Cruise’s Fully Autonomous Vehicle

With similar measurements as most SUVs, a new vehicle by Cruise (a subsidiary of GM) requires passengers to forfeit all control of the car. Without a steering wheel or pedals, the interior design references subway cars, rather than buses or vans. Officially named Origin, the first model is most obviously different from competitors’ autonomous rides in the absence of the option to take control should something go awry with the software. Engineers at Cruise stand by the belief that by the time Origin hits production (and roads) the technology will be at a “superhuman level of performance” and the likelihood of an accident, incident or malfunction will be near zero. Read more at The Verge.

