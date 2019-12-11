The World’s First Fully-Electric Commercial Flight

Though it was a seaplane and not a jet, Harbour Air and magniX’s fully-electric flight was a first-ever for the industry, signaling potential for adoption on larger planes. That change surely would be welcomed by travelers, who’d see no notable difference in their flight experience but the output of emissions would be drastically reduced. This is especially pressing as emissions from commercial flights are set to be the largest polluter of our ozone, if no significant changes are made. Read more at BBC.

