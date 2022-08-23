World’s First Commercial Electric Plane Passes Flight Test

After pledging to become the world’s first all-electric airline in 2019, aviation company Harbour Air has made crucial steps toward achieving that goal. Their commercial electric seaplane, De Havilland Beaver, recently completed a point-to-point flight test that began at Canada’s Fraser River Terminal and ended 24 minutes and 45 miles later at Patricia Bay along Vancouver Island—with more power to spare. This success attests to the viability of sustainable short-haul flights and also the company’s bold vision for aviation, which entails retrofitting fleets of existing seaplanes with electric propulsion systems. Read more about this breakthrough at New Atlas.

Image courtesy of Harbour Air