Forecasting Artificial Intelligence’s Impact on Architecture

ArchDaily has compiled a list of six “visions” portraying how artificial intelligence may change architecture, relying on MIT Professor Max Tegmark’s quote as the foundation for the discussion: “We are all the guardians of the future of life now as we shape the age of AI.” The six predictions—which were originally displayed at the Shenzen Biennial Eyes of the City exhibition—range from buildings with the ability to vocally interact with its inhabitants to the installation of “hidden eyes and ears,” which could deter crime and corruption, but (like all AI) it is a “a Pandora’s Box of possibilities.” Read more at ArchDaily.

