Computation Designer Manas Bhatia’s AI-Generated Living Architecture

Inspired by Californian Sequoias, Indian architect and designer Manas Bhatia utilized the artificial intelligence tool Midjourney to develop Symbiotic Architecture, a project that imagines a towering apartment complex growing within a series of redwood trees. Bhatia fed Midjourney a series of text-based prompts which included words like “hollowed,” “trees” and “stairs.” After initial imagery was generated, Bhatia iterated to hone the final results. The enchanting concept references our relationship to nature and ultimately presents a surreal utopian future devoid of steel. Read more about these living apartments and the thought process behind them at designboom.

Image courtesy of Manas Bhatia