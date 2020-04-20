Design Your Own Virtual Art Museum in Steam’s Free Occupy White Walls Game

With 2,200 architectural elements and more than 6,000 artworks to choose from, StikiPixels’ free Steam game, Occupy White Walls, lets players build the virtual art gallery (or museum) of their dreams. Users can also explore the 215 million virtual square feet of gallery space that’s been imagined by other players thus far. Options range from the marbled and magnificent to fields of grass. An artificial intelligence assistant curator named Daisy is also available to help. Read more at Smithsonian Magazine.

