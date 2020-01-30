High-Definition Video of the Sun’s Strange Surface

Captured using Hawaii’s Daniel K Inouye Solar Telescope (the world’s largest), this high-definition video of the sun’s surface is the closest observation earthlings have ever seen. Comprised of cell-like eruptions marked by bright centers and darker outlines, this particular swatch of the sun comprises 200 million square kilometers, and each individual “cell” is equal to the size of France. The first of many videos to be taken on the newly built set-up, this footage could crack the many mysteries surrounding our sun—namely why its surface is significantly hotter than its core. See the video and learn more at New Scientist.

