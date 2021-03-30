High School Student Dasia Taylor’s Color-Changing Sutures Detect Infection

Iowa City West High School student Dasia Taylor utilized beet dye to develop suture thread that changes color when a surgical wound becomes infected. Taylor began working on the concept in October 2019 and this January she became a finalist at the Regeneron Science Talent Search (a prestigious competition for high school seniors). Taylor was motivated by data from infections after Cesarean sections—and utilized the pH of human skin as a biological function the beet dye could react against. Read more about Taylor’s scientific process, her racial equity work and plans for the future at Smithsonian Magazine.

Image courtesy of Society for Science