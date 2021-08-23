Hybrit Makes “Green Steel” Without Coal

While traditional ore-based steel manufacturing uses coking coal and creates approximately 8% of the planet’s greenhouse gas emissions, Swedish venture Hybrit replaces coal with “renewable electricity and hydrogen” to make their “green steel.” Hybrit is owned by Nordic and US-based steelmaker SSAB (which currently accounts for “10% of Sweden’s and 7% of Finland’s carbon dioxide emissions”), as well as state-owned utility Vattenfall and miner LKAB. They are keen to create a fossil fuel-free process that’s kinder to the environment. Further, they’re providing this hydrogen-backed “green steel” to Volvo, and plan to launch proper commercial production in 2026. Read more at The Guardian.

Image courtesy of Hybrit