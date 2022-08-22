Sustainable Hydrogen-Derived Heat System Could Transform Coal Power Plants

Australian startup Star Scientific has patented a new technology that transforms hydrogen and oxygen into a superheated steam used to generate sustainable energy. Unlike other hydrogen-derived heat sources that rely on burning hydrogen, this small lab uses an undisclosed catalyst that, when combined with hydrogen and oxygen, heats the mixture to 700 degrees celsius. At a large scale, this system—which apparently resembles a French press—could allow coal-based power plants to transition to hydrogen without having to build new structures. The thermal technology has widespread applications, capable of powering the food manufacturing industry as well as water-treatment companies, dairy farms and any other fields that require heat or turbines. With little costs or safety issues, the development could be a breakthrough in creating green energy. Learn more about it at Bloomberg.

Image courtesy of Brent Lewin/Bloomberg