Korg Briefly Resurrecting ARP 2600 Synth

After a 39-year absence, the legendary ARP 2600 is being resurrected by Korg—albeit for a limited run. The semi-modular synth (designed by Dennis Colin for Alan R. Pearlman) was groundbreaking as, at the time, other modular systems had to be bought separately and wired together; the ARP 2600 was pre-wired internally. The synth has “three oscillators with options for sawtooth, square, triangle, sine, and pulse that can be either an audio source or function as an LFO. There’s also a self-resonating low-pass filter, a noise generator and ring modulator, plus a spring reverb tank. And, of course, two envelope generators for controlling the attack, decay, sustain and release of your notes and filter.” There will be some new additions too. For instance, it will support aftertouch and portamento, as well as “its own dedicated LFO built in and an arpeggiator.” This iconic synth has been famously used by the likes of Brian Eno, David Bowie, Kraftwerk, Stevie Wonder, Joy Division and countless others. Find out more at Engadget.

