Mallorca to Receive Spain’s First Wave Power Plant

Developed by Sweden’s Eco Wave Power, a new “wave power station” will generate energy from the Port of Adriano in Mallorca, Spain. Thanks to the location’s ideal conditions, the plant should be able to generate enough energy for 400 neighboring households. The power station “showcases a patented technology created by the Swedish company, incorporating a set of systems based on floats, pistons, hydraulic motors, generators and inverters,” according to designboom. “The facilities are specifically designed to convert wave energy into clean energy—all it takes is a 0.5-meter-tall wave for the plant to produce electricity.” Eco Wave Power installed similar plants in Israel and Gibraltar—Portugal and California are next. Read more about the process at designboom.

Image courtesy of Eco Wave Power