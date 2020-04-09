Mutant Enzyme Breaks Down Plastic in Hours

New research published by French scientists in the journal Nature addresses their discovery and manipulation of a mutant bacterial enzyme that can break down PET plastic into raw materials in a matter of hours. After optimization experiments, Carbios (the organization behind the discovery) broke down one metric ton of waste by 90% in 10 hours. Their scientists then used that material to create new premium plastic bottles. The organization aims for industrial-scale recycling with the enzyme in five years. They’ve partnered with Suntory, Food Europe and Nestle Waters to make this a reality. Read more at designboom.

