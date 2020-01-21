One of a Kind Machine-Made Ceramics

Israeli designer Ofri Lifshitz’s “Industrial One Of” addresses our fear of automation overtaking craft. Lifshitz created a machine-run reproduction of a ceramic jigger that can produce impressive plates and bowls—complete with unique inclusions and a maker’s signature. The deviation is made using a string she programmed to stroke at a particular moment in the process, but each remains slightly different due to the jigger’s sporadic jolts and jumps. The project is an important exploration of craft, human touch and its value. Read more at Design Milk.

