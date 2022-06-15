Plaxtil Turns Used Face Masks Into School Supplies

Once a plastic parts supplier for the automotive and aeronautical industries, French company Plaxtil now uses their technology to transform used face masks into school supplies. The idea took shape after a charity asked the company for help in dealing with a mountain of clothing that couldn’t be resold. Realizing that garments today are comprised of up to 70% plastic, Plaxtil co-founder Jean-Marc Neveu conceived of a way to obtain and reuse it. He found that in melting the material it creates a fiber-infused plastic that can be re-molded into protractors, rulers and triangles. They’ve already transformed 25 million (sanitized, of course) masks into 100,000 geometry kits that French municipalities provide to students free of charge. Learn more about this charitable innovation at Core77.

Image courtesy of Core77