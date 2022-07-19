Replacing Plastic in Single-Use Face Masks with Pineapple Leaves

There are several types of plastic in a single-use face mask, and they don’t easily decompose—instead winding up in the ocean. In fact, one face mask can release up to 173,000 microfibers per day into the sea which also contributes to the release of harmful chemicals. To tackle this waste problem, researchers studied the viability of making face masks out of pineapple leaves. Easily biodegradable, pineapple-leaf fiber consists of about 70% cellulose and can be made without harmful chemicals. It boasts a silky feel and “linen-like appearance.” The biotechnology researchers behind the study, Dwi Umi Siswanti and Tiara Putri, indicate not only that pineapple leaves are an efficient and sustainable alternative but also found that Indonesia is already suited to make eco-friendly face masks as the world’s fourth largest producer of pineapples. Read the research at The Conversation.

Image courtesy of unsplash.com