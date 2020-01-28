Portland, Maine’s Plan to Become a Technology Town

Private equity firm co-founder David Roux’s donation of $100 million will help to translate Portland, Maine’s commitment to technology—and its ability to accelerate economic growth—into research and graduate programs under the Roux Institute banner. Northeastern University will manage the programs, and attendees can earn masters and doctorates in AI and machine learning. While Portland isn’t struggling economically (its unemployment rate is 2.2%), city officials and economists fear that its sputtering growth rate is reason for future concern. To balance out the concentration of technological talent around the country, Roux wants “to bring cutting-edge technology capabilities here to Maine and northern New England.” Read more at The New York Times.

Via nytimes.com Posted on