New Technologies Provide Opportunities for Remanufacturing

Technologies like 3D printing and automation prolong the life of products that consumers would typically throw out. When they need specific parts to repair their products—from power tools and coffeemakers to vacuums and smoke-detectors—they now reach out to companies, who can (courtesy of those tech improvements) remanufacture specific components. “Remanufacturing is a smart way to continue to advance without creating a lot of waste. The development of new technology is allowing remanufacturing to grow stronger,” the director of the Golisano Institute for Sustainability at the Rochester Institute of Technology, Dr Nabil Nasr, tells The New York Times. Further, “Most of the emission and waste from manufacturing comes from material mining and processing.” Read more at The New York Times.

