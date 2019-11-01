The Teenage Inventor of a Blind Spot Solution

14-year-old Alaina Gassler’s “Improving Automobile Safety by Removing Blind Spots” project, which took first prize for STEM excellence at the Broadcam MASTERS competition, eliminates blocks in vision created by obstructive interiors. In essence, Gassler has eliminated a driver’s blind spot. Using a webcam, projector, and 3D-printed materials, Gassler configured a camera to capture the area blocked by the a-pillar and the projector to display the feed onto the interior panel (which needed to be treated with a reflective coat). Gassler also had to design—and subsequently 3D-print—a piece that assisted the projector in maintaining focus at such close range. A very impressive invention, especially considering she doesn’t even drive yet. Read more at Mashable.

Via mashable.com Posted on