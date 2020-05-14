Tesla’s Cheaper, Longer-Lasting EV Batteries

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has teased the release of new “million mile” electric vehicle batteries for months, ensuring that they’d be longer-lasting and (if the company can ramp up production) cheaper than what’s available right now. Today, we learned they’re close. Set to debut in Telsa’s Model 3 sedan in China in late 2020 or early 2021, a battery made in partnership with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd will boast improved energy density and storage capacity, and a lower overall cost. The company remains hopeful that this battery will the tool that will finally drive the cost of electric vehicles down to prices more comparable to gasoline-powered cars. Read more at Reuters.

Via reuters.com Posted on