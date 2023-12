Look Tech Tesla Cybertruck First Full Review “The future ain’t gonna invent itself” Josh Rubin

Yes it is a “post-apocalyptic bulletproof stainless steel squared off cockroach with sharp edges that will slice your finger open anytime you go near it,“ as Jason Cammisa describes. And it’s also even more radical than its exterior design. The Cybertruck’s engineering innovations are wildly impressive and Cammisa takes us through them in his usual thorough-yet-cheeky style for Hagerty’s ICONS series.