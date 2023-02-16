The World’s First “Super” Magnet For Testing Nuclear Fusion

UK firm Tokamak Energy reportedly developed a set of magnets, dubbed Demo4, that have a magnetic strength almost a million times stronger than Earth’s magnetic field. These high-temperature, superconducting magnets will be used to explore nuclear fusion, a process that results in near limitless clean energy. These “super” magnets might be a breakthrough in the process, which requires strong magnetic fields that can control and confine extremely hot hydrogen fuel (which later becomes plasma that is hotter than the sun). Learn more at the Independent.

Image courtesy of Tokamak Energy