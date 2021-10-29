John Tang Ing Chinh, a Malaysian gynecologist at Twin Catalyst, has created the world’s first unisex condom: Wondaleaf. Made from medical-grade polyurethane (often used for dressing wounds), Wondaleaf functions like a regular condom but features a reversible adhesive side, allowing the condom to accommodate different partners. This flexible and stretchy material also means it covers more of the pubic area than regular condoms, offering better protection against sexually transmitted diseases. Plus, Wondaleaf is ultra-thin and latex-free. “Once you put it on, you often don’t realize that it’s there,” Tang says. Already, the waterproof condom has gone through several rounds of testing and is slated to be released commercially in December as a set of two per box, priced around $4. Learn more about it at Reuters.

Image of John Tang Ing Ching, courtesy of Twin Catalyst/Handout/Reuters