This Tiny Autonomous Robot Concept Cultivates Desert Sands

Imagined by designer Mazyar Etehadi at the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation, the nocturnal “A’seedbot” autonomous robot charges through solar panels during the day and crawls around on seal-like propeller legs at night. Through a series of sensors, the little robot can detect areas in arid desert sands with enough moisture to plant seeds. It then deposits them and moves forward with enough distance for a seedling to sprout. The aim of the rather cute robot is to address desertification. Read more about the project at designboom.

Image courtesy of Global Grad Show