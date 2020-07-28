Three Spacecraft Head to Mars

This summer, three unmanned spacecraft—the Perseverance (US), Tianwen-1 (China) and Hope Orbiter (United Arab Emirates)—are making the journey to Mars in order to explore. Helicopters, rovers, infrared spectrometers, cameras and other equipment aboard each craft will be controlled from Earth and all the data gathered will add to our ever-growing understanding of the red planet. The New York Times, via NASA, provides graphics for each mission, detailing the spacecraft components, landing gear, vehicles and research instruments—offering a little insight into what each space agency is looking for up there. Read more at The New York Times.

Image courtesy of Wikimages