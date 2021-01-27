Virgin Hyperloop’s Passenger Experience Concept Video

In a new step-by-step concept video, Virgin Hyperloop walks viewers through the entire Hyperloook passenger experience. With utopian serenity, and portal design by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) and pod designs by Teague, the journey portrays a commute at supersonic speed with structure and ease. “Hyperloop technology—and what it enables—is paradigm-shifting,” Sara Luchian, Virgin Hyperloop’s Director of Passenger Experience, says. Luchian, one of the first people to ride the hyperloop in November, adds that “It follows that the passenger experience should be nothing short of extraordinary.” Watch the video on YouTube.

Image courtesy of Virgin Hyperloop