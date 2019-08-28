Winston Helps Users Protect Their Online Data

A filter for all WiFi-connected devices, the Winston plugs into a pre-existing router and blocks sites from employing price manipulations, targeting ads, spyware, malware, surveillance tools and retrieving typical data trails. It does so with “zero knowledge,” as not a single Winston employee will have access to this information either. The device, which is available for pre-order now, proves to be a simple alternative to software installations that scramble, encrypt and anonymize your data—particularly for the less tech-savvy and those with smart devices. Read more at Dezeen.

