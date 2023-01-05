Distinctive Desert Escapes in Joshua Tree

Scattered across the enchanting, magical Joshua Tree are four very different private villas: Desert Dog House, Joshua Tree Country Club, Skyranch and Sky House. Along with properties in Palm Springs, Venice Beach and Whitewater, these homes are part of Foxden Hospitality‘s portfolio—and each delivers a unique experience. As fall turned into winter last year, we spent some time at Desert Dog House and Joshua Tree Country Club (two of the newer properties), waking up on crisp desert mornings to picturesque sunrises over the mountains and coyotes laughing in the distance.

Desert Dog House is named for the neighboring canines, but guests will certainly hear coyotes and other wildlife. While it’s just a few minutes by car to the center of town, Desert Dog House feels very far away. Located off a bumpy dirt road, the home is contemporary yet unassuming from the outside; but when guests enter the front door they are greeted by an opulent, maximalist space that’s made for entertaining. With five bedrooms (each with its own distinct decor style), the two-story property boasts everything needed for a party: a vast marble kitchen island, 14-person dining table, game room with a pool table and grand piano, palatial lounge space, and an upstairs deck replete with a fire pit and views of the surrounding desert.

There’s also a small library with leather couches for those who want to escape for a moment. Fluffy blankets drape the massive couches in the lounge area, which also features a ceiling-mounted projector, should you want a cozy and quiet night. Guitars line one downstairs hallway, kitsch dog portraits adorn the dining room walls, industrial-style metal and leather bar stools sit in the kitchen (which is set up with everything a cook might need), a chunky chessboard sits below a lavish chandelier, design books are scattered everywhere across the extravagantly decorated house. The overall style is everything all at once, but it works.

A 15-minute drive away on the other side of town sits the retro-leaning Joshua Tree Country Club—a three-bedroom house just moments from Joshua Tree National Park’s west entrance. This new house sleeps eight, and is just as entertaining, albeit in a decidedly different manner. There’s isn’t a huge dining table here, but guests will be just as happy outdoors, which is a veritable playground. Beyond the patio, pool, jacuzzi, cabana, sun-beds, fire pit and grilling area, there’s a tennis court (which also has pickleball lines), putting green and croquet court.

Inside, the bright and airy home provides plenty of space, with large bedrooms (one with a secret adjoining room) and a sprawling open kitchen and lounge. There are throw pillows and blankets—especially useful for colder nights by the fire—as well as board games galore.

These properties are equipped to be relaxing, decadent and practical. Foxden’s concierge service also means guests’ requests will be met, with premium offerings (like private chef dinners, massages, tennis lessons and more) available for extra-special experiences. They also make sure to explain everything, from pool lights to security, before arrival. While the thoughtful team is on-call for any and all unexpected questions, they want guests to enjoy the luxury found in a little isolation and privacy at their very own clubhouse in the desert.

Hero image courtesy of Foxden Hospitality