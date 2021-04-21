How to Book National Park Tickets Through Their New Reservation System

In the midst of the pandemic, several National Parks across the US saw a record number of visitors. To comply with safety measures then (and now) some of the most popular—including Acadia, Glacier, Rocky Mountain and Yosemite—developed a ticketed system for day-use visitors. Reservations are either free or nominal ($2 to $6), but these passes are likely to disappear quickly. To navigate each park’s systems, iconic outdoor magazine Outside has compiled an online guide with opening dates, necessary links, tips and tricks if you miss out the first time. Read more about all the specifications at Outside.

Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons