Inside the Ultra-Modern Roomers Munich, Autograph Collection Hotel

During a recent tour of Germany that took us through Hamburg and Berlin, we found ourselves heading south into Bavaria for a stay at Roomers Munich, Autograph Collection. Centrally located (though not in the Old Town), the 281-room boutique property pairs sleek, ultra-modern design with nuanced hospitality. From the friendly, energized and informative check-in experience to the chic, spacious room, luxuriant spa (with infinity jacuzzi) and delectable food and beverage outlets, the entire experience impressed. With an impeccable balance of comfort and sophistication, the destination played an integral role throughout our Munich adventure. To learn more about the Roomers brand in general and the role the hotel plays in the city’s hospitality scene, we spoke with Jennifer Connell, global brand leader at Autograph Collection Hotels and vice president for Distinctive Premium Brands.

This is the third hotel under the Roomers name, joining Roomers Frankfurt and Roomers Baden-Baden, Autograph Collection. What defines the Roomers brand? And how does this align with the Autograph Collection?

Roomers Hotels are destinations that offer guests an immersive experience with a very distinctive and modern take on luxurious stays. Their brand’s mission is to make every visit a unique experience for guests that they will remember for a long time, which aligns perfectly with Autograph Collection Hotels. Our global collection – hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality – are united by their execution of rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint for guests.

Roomers Munich, Autograph Collection epitomizes thrilling modern design. What was the design brief or design intention behind the property?

Roomers Munich, Autograph Collection was created by the visionary Gekko Group with an avant-garde approach to the hotel’s interiors led by Amsterdam design company – Concrete. The hotel boasts a refreshing individuality through its furnishings and flair that reflect an urban zeitgeist. The juxtaposition of natural materials – wood, leather and marble – perfectly contrast with polished copper elements through the public spaces; and the thoughtfully designed guest rooms and suites subtly layer contemporary décor with unconventional touches and exceptional art, all evoking the feeling of an intimate boutique hotel.

The welcome experience was also an exuberant one, complete with a cocktail. What’s the ethos behind hospitality at Roomers Munich, Autograph Collection?

The arrival experience is of utmost importance to any hotel – it’s the initial impression that will set the tone for the remainder of a guest’s stay. At this property, the exuberant mood is akin to a warm greeting of a good friend and a close family member, and calls for a celebratory drink. The few minutes of offering the drink and perhaps even engaging in some small talk are highlights for the hotel team. Their hospitality comes from the heart and the team takes great joy in easing every guest into a relaxed mood upon arrival so that they fully enjoy the experience of their stay.

Can you speak to the food and beverage outlets on site?

The hotel’s on-site restaurant IZAKAYA Asian Kitchen & Bar is a modern interpretation of a small traditional Japanese restaurant. The dining concept offers Japanese cuisine with South American influences. The center piece is the pulsating Roomers Bar, where the legendary Roomers Bar Culture is celebrated and enjoyed by hotel guests and locals alike. In the stylish Lobby Lounge & Bar of Roomers Munich, Autograph Collection you can settle down to unwind and enjoy a very unique and indulgent atmosphere.

The location is also well-placed, not in the center of the Old Town but near enough and attached to so many means of transport. Can you speak to the position within the city?

The hotel comes to life in the heart of the lively Westend district, which tends to be less touristy than some of Munich’s other districts. There’s a wide range of restaurants, cafes, and bars – both Bavarian and international. The main train station and Theresienwiese, the world-famous fair grounds that host Oktoberfest, are only a few minutes away. And for guests who might want to venture further, the lakes and mountains are a short car ride away.

Finally, how does Roomers Munich, Autograph Collection differ from other hotel options in Munich?

Roomers Munich, Autograph Collection is a destination in itself. Here guests and locals come together to enjoy a very distinctive Roomers vibe, a modern take on a memorable luxurious stay for all the senses. Catering to a trendy clientele, the hotel offers something authentic to guests who are looking to stay somewhere unique. Exceptional service on an elevated level is met with a consistent level of quality. Additionally, with Autograph Collection being part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 hotel brands, Marriott Bonvoy members have the opportunity to earn points for their stay.

Images of Roomers Munich, Autograph Collection courtesy of Autograph Collection Hotels