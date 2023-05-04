The Summit at Sea Community Sails This May

Scroll down to see more content

Summit is back on the water this month with Summit at Sea cruising 18-21 May in and out of Miami. Summit always brings together a diverse and talented community of leaders, artists, scientists, entrepreneurs and activists. Their immersive experiences seamlessly blend education, impact, entertainment and wellness through a meeting of the minds where the community gathered has as much to offer as the speakers on stage. This month Summit at Sea will be onboard a Virgin Voyages ship and Richard Branson will participate in the programming.

The multidisciplinary experience features speakers, workshops, performances, adventures and networking opportunities across six pillars including thought leadership talks, health + happiness + biohacking, visual and performance art, culinary experiences, impact and more.

Summit at Sea is more than just an event—it’s a movement that seeks to empower its participants to live more authentically, creatively and sustainably. It is an opportunity to connect with like-minded people who share a vision for a better world. It is an invitation to embark on a voyage of discovery, learning and transformation. The Summit community is always welcoming new members who share their passion for making a positive impact in the world. If you are interested in joining Summit at Sea, please send an email to coolhunting@summit.co and you will be connected to a community curator. To see the lineup of musical acts, speakers and teachers, among all the other details, visit summit.co. Pricing starts at $5,150 per person.

Images courtesy of Summit