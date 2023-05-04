The Summit at Sea Community Sails This May

Get out on the water for a three day that seeks to empower its participants to live more authentically, creatively and sustainably

Presented by Summit
Summit is back on the water this month with Summit at Sea cruising 18-21 May in and out of Miami. Summit always brings together a diverse and talented community of leaders, artists, scientists, entrepreneurs and activists. Their immersive experiences seamlessly blend education, impact, entertainment and wellness through a meeting of the minds where the community gathered has as much to offer as the speakers on stage. This month Summit at Sea will be onboard a Virgin Voyages ship and Richard Branson will participate in the programming.

The multidisciplinary experience features speakers, workshops, performances, adventures and networking opportunities across six pillars including thought leadership talks, health + happiness + biohacking, visual and performance art, culinary experiences, impact and more.

Summit at Sea is more than just an event—it’s a movement that seeks to empower its participants to live more authentically, creatively and sustainably. It is an opportunity to connect with like-minded people who share a vision for a better world. It is an invitation to embark on a voyage of discovery, learning and transformation. The Summit community is always welcoming new members who share their passion for making a positive impact in the world. If you are interested in joining Summit at Sea, please send an email to coolhunting@summit.co and you will be connected to a community curator. To see the lineup of musical acts, speakers and teachers, among all the other details, visit summit.co. Pricing starts at $5,150 per person.

Images courtesy of Summit