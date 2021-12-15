Whimsical Treehouses to Rent Across the US

More than expressions of nostalgia or childlike wonder, a series of treehouses across the US, designed for adults, take the form of either a “multi-level escape filled with custom, modern touches or a rustic off-grid dwelling with only the bare necessities,” according to Katherine Englishman for Field Mag. From Maine to Montana, Texas and the Pacific Northwest, the magazine’s list of 20 treehouses boast amenities ranging from fireplaces and hot tubs to sky-high wraparound decks and rope-plank bridges. Some are small and cozy while others are geometric, architectural marvels. Head over to Field Mag to see all of them—which can be rented (with prices ranging from $125 to $743 per night).

Image courtesy of Meadowlark Treehouse