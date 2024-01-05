Read Travel Word of Mouth: Madrid for Design Enthusiasts Five standout locations in the Spanish city, from the Chamberí neighborhood to La Latina Lucrezia Worthington Image by Lucrezia Worthington

Madrid has long had a diverse and flourishing art, design and architectural scene. Home to celebrated artists like Francisco Goya, Claudio Coello and Juan Gris, the city has contributed to centuries of artistic advancements. Today, it’s a dynamic melting pot of cultures and traditions in which talent showcases savoir-faire through their unique identities. From interior design studios that present a selection of local artisan works to unusual gastronomic concepts that combine art and cuisine and a store that brings Colombian traditions to the city, here are five spots to cross off your checklists when visiting.

Image by Lucrezia Worthington

G69

From the outside, G69 is almost underwhelming and yet there’s something that draws you in (perhaps it’s the little table at the entrance supporting a cluster of ceramics, lights and glassware). As you walk around the store, you begin to realize the amount of research that went into creating a sensorial journey of installations, lighting, sounds and film. G69 belongs to Géraldine and Cyril Boudarel, a couple from France whose background in the fashion industry allowed them to create an unparalleled temple for design. They stock everything from tableware to furniture, lighting and vases selected from European brands such as Olsson & Jensen, Studio Raw Material, La Belle Mèche and House Doctor to name a few.

Image by Lucrezia Worthington

Altered by We Crave

Perhaps one of the most intriguing new concepts landing in Madrid, We Crave is a design studio located in Chueca that’s known for presenting installations, curating exhibitions and organizing gastronomic experiences that inspire creative energy. Altered, latest project by We Crave, is an airy, well lit monochromatic space set over two floors that’s open as an all-day-dining concept until 5PM. In the morning, choose your favorite coffee (alternative milks available) or perhaps try the cocoa kombucha or a slice of carrot cake for the sweet tooth. The “savory menu” is a more creative, gourmet approach to cuisine. The chef plays around with textures, techniques and pairings to exalt the flavors. Do not miss the Cep Consommé with steamed mushrooms, rice noodles and Shiitake oil, a dish that truly underscores the potential of this restaurant.

Image by Lucrezia Worthington

Casa Josephine

Iñigo Aragón and Pablo López Navarro established Casa Josephine studio in 2012, creating their first interior design project in the central valley of La Rioja: a five-room apartment with a relaxed, country feel, which later opened as a B&B. Fast forward two years and Casa Josephine arrives in Madrid, opening a charming space in the artsy Rastro neighborhood. Their vision is to shine a light on French, Italian and Spanish artisans, with pieces from the 19th and 20th century picked up in various open-air markets along the South of France. In their showroom, they display a collection of prestigious pieces such as a fantastic white limestone and wooden table made in Cordoba alongside engraved lamps, tapestries, bronze sculptures and many more which you may browse for inspiration or purchase for your homes.

Image by Lucrezia Worthington

Casa en Vera

A very recent spot on the Madrid shopping scene, opening just over one month ago in the Chueca neighborhood, Casa en Vera is the true representation of Columbian craftsmanship. Marcela and Victor, a Colombian couple, wished to bring to the city a slice of their heritage, showcasing Tucurinca (aka original caribe chairs) in their store. Each piece is carefully designed and handcrafted by talented Colombian artisans who have passed their skills from generation to generation. The brand is based on a zero-waste approach, creating unique, one-piece designs with unused natural fibers and materials. If you’re in Madrid, take a browse in the store and if you’re looking for something specific, you can always request to customize your chosen model to ensure it coordinates harmoniously in your home.

Image by Lucrezia Worthington

Lobito de Mar

Michelin-starred chef Dani García has made his way throughout the world—opening BiBo in Doha and London, Casa Dani in New York and Smoked Room in Dubai; but it is here in Madrid, in the Salamanca neighborhood, that Lobito de Mar brings the true essence of the chef’s cuisine through experimentation, quality ingredients and avant-garde design. Emphasizing his Andalusian roots and popular culinary traditions, chef García implements international techniques and contemporary visions upon the plate. Standout dishes include the Tuna Ribeye Carpaccio, Galician Style Octopus and the Fish & Seafood Dry Rice, an interpretation of paella. The journey begins from the moment you walk through the grand entrance and face the blue boiserie of the curved bar and on top, a glass container showcasing all the fresh fish and seafood available that day. The nautical theme is relayed throughout this urban chiringuito whose interiors were curated by Barcelona-based Astet Studio. It’s a two-story space imbued with sandy, neutral tones and textures, aquatic iconography and maritime references inspired by Malaga’s coastline. On the lower ground floor, walnut colored stairs lead you to the vaulted wine cellar and two private dining rooms; outdoors, there’s a heated terrace covered by an undulating blue fabric for al fresco dining.