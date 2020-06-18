48,000-Year-Old Discovery in Sri Lanka Could Change History

Uncovered in and near Sri Lanka’s rainforest cave Fa-Hien Lena, hundreds of arrowheads crafted from animal bones are believed to date back 48,000 years—possibly making them the oldest evidence of bow-and-arrow hunting outside Africa. The earliest instances exist in South Africa (64,000 years ago) and the next oldest was believed to date back 32,000 years in Southeast Asia. Being made from bone means the arrowheads were probably used for hunting primates, and analysis revealed “cracks and damage consistent with use as high-speed projectiles.” While much remains to be confirmed, this discovery will undoubtedly teach us more about the collective history of human beings on this planet. Read more at Smithsonian Magazine.

